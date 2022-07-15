Wynn Resorts Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $833,963 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $292,736.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $75.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.5 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $283.5K 105 386 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $80.8K 3.6K 170 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $72.0K 3.6K 525 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $68.6K 3.6K 545 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $58.0K 2.4K 201

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,089,706, the price of WYNN is up 2.3% at $55.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $62

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

