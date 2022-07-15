JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades For July 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,605,345, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $738,382.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $145.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 2331.32 with a total volume of 7,624.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $997.5K 216 1.5K JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $120.3K 7.9K 166 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $81.0K 2.2K 200 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $78.0K 949 50 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $77.0K 5.5K 100

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $997.5K 216 1.5K JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $120.3K 7.9K 166 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $81.0K 2.2K 200 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $78.0K 949 50 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $77.0K 5.5K 100

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,790,789, the price of JPM is up 2.45% at $110.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.