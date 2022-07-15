This Is What Whales Are Betting On Broadcom

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom AVGO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,880, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $733,730..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $485.0 to $540.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $485.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/29/22 $505.00 $340.0K 30 500 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $62.7K 269 70 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $62.5K 269 45 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $61.7K 269 95 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $60.7K 269 120

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 191,538, the price of AVGO is up 0.69% at $488.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

