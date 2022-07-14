Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Silvergate Capital

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Silvergate Capital SI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Silvergate Capital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $433,207, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $239,354.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Silvergate Capital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Silvergate Capital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Silvergate Capital's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Silvergate Capital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $130.5K 510 353 SI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $69.2K 510 1.0K SI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $59.2K 30 20 SI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $55.0K 510 1.1K SI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $53.6K 13 2

Where Is Silvergate Capital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 593,135, the price of SI is up 0.62% at $59.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Silvergate Capital:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Silvergate Capital, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Silvergate Capital, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Silvergate Capital, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

