Looking At Carnival's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival CCL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $266,490 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $311,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $20.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 23687.86 with a total volume of 3,984.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $87.6K 71.9K 373 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $67.0K 43.5K 335 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $64.2K 1.3K 1.0K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $63.0K 1.3K 500 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $62.0K 1.3K 0

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 33,909,085, the price of CCL is down -3.06% at $8.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $14

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

