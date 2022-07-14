Looking At Kohl's's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Kohl's KSS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KSS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Kohl's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,652,446, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $225,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $40.0 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $917.6K 1.8K 2.1K KSS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $32.50 $180.2K 1.4K 1.7K KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $125.5K 1.9K 211 KSS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $99.9K 16.1K 104 KSS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $99.4K 883 108

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,936,876, the price of KSS is down -3.89% at $26.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Kohl's:

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $26

Gordon Haskett downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

