Looking At Arch Resources's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arch Resources.

Looking at options history for Arch Resources ARCH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $435,225 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $829,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for Arch Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arch Resources options trades today is 615.8 with a total volume of 4,877.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arch Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Arch Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $340.0K 2.4K 1.2K ARCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $281.6K 2.4K 1.6K ARCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $207.6K 2.4K 1.3K ARCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $87.0K 386 207 ARCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $85.5K 386 150

Where Is Arch Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 535,759, the price of ARCH is down -5.05% at $134.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arch Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.