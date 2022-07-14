Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $265,814 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $274,142.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $105.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $60.00 $96.4K 469 100 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $105.00 $53.5K 0 15 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $68.50 $47.6K 71 510 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $57.50 $45.1K 62 31 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $42.7K 1.1K 43

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,415,047, the price of ORCL is down -1.44% at $69.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90

Daiwa Capital has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $75

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

