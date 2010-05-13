O2 Media's Hit Show ‘Designing Spaces' Welcomes Aftec to the Program

Safety and Security through Classic Design

Deerfield Beach, FL (PRWEB) May 13, 2010 -- We know that finances can still be pretty tight, and homeowners are still putting projects on hold awaiting a change in the economy. That's why the team at Designing Spaces is always on the lookout for innovative ways to enhance your home and its surroundings by offering practical solutions that won't break the bank. Creating some of those affordable alternatives is Aftec, LLC -- manufacturer of Stonetree™ Concrete Fence. Make sure you tune in as they join Designing Spaces airing Friday, May 14th at 7:30am on the WE network, and Saturday, May 15th at 7:00am on TLC. (ET/PT)

Special guest Dennis Kleinman, from Aftec, shares with viewers Stonetree's innovative concrete fence design that gives the natural appearance of stone, a feeling of security, and a look that's classic and appealing.

StoneTree™ Fences are precast concrete fence wall enclosures designed to mimic attractive natural-looking stone, brick or block textures using Combo-Cast™ Technology. The texture is on both sides of the wall, so the fence is beautiful from both the outside and from inside the homeowner's yard.

Dennis explains, "Because StoneTree™ Fence Walls are concrete, they are natural sound wall barriers, perfect for residential and commercial privacy, and security fencing. They also easily integrate decorative or security features -- like wrought iron accents, lighting, security cameras and more."

The StoneTree™ System provides a variety of stone textures as well as custom architectural finishes. The wall system takes less time than traditional enclosure systems to install, and provides years of maintenance-free enhancements to any project it's used for.

Designing Spaces recommends that if you're looking for a stone wall, without having to pay the high cost of real stone, you should check out our friends at StoneTree™. Visit www.stonetreefence.com. To watch the show again, go to www.designingspaces.tv where you'll find a link to StoneTree™ Fence.

About Designing Spaces: Created by O2 Media's Quorum Productions, Designing Spaces is a half-hour informative series that inspires viewers to make every space count and instructs them on the smartest ways to make their homes more beautiful and functional. From advice on large scale renovations to small modifications, simple tips on making everyday tasks easier to decorating on a budget, this is the one show that provides you with all the comprehensive information you'll need, presented in a fun, easy-to-follow format. Quorum Productions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of O2 Media Inc., is a Florida-based production company that is nationally renowned for creating award-winning educational programming. Guests on Designing Spaces have included representatives from companies such as Microsoft, Disney, MTV, Samsung, Chase Bank, Procter & Gamble, Wal-Mart, Celebrity Cruise Lines and many others. If you have a great idea for a story, or want to be a part of the show—please contact Lysa Liemer at lysa(at)designingspaces(dot)tv . For Media-Marketing Relations—please contact Limor Windt at limor(at)o2mediainc(dot)com, or call (954) 691-1102.

