Lucid Gr Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lucid Gr.

Looking at options history for Lucid Gr LCID we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $377,576 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $240,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.5 to $40.0 for Lucid Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lucid Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lucid Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Lucid Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $188.0K 4.2K 840 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $79.7K 52 150 LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $79.2K 52 50 LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $78.6K 52 223 LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $36.00 $44.7K 312 26

Where Is Lucid Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,776,514, the price of LCID is up 1.72% at $19.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lucid Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.