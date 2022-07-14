Looking At Aptiv's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Aptiv APTV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APTV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Aptiv.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $566,323, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $241,499.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $105.0 for Aptiv over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Aptiv options trades today is 438.14 with a total volume of 3,148.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Aptiv's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Aptiv Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $84.3K 586 55 APTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $69.0K 209 155 APTV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $68.4K 1.1K 395 APTV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $68.3K 209 105 APTV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $68.0K 1.1K 195

Where Is Aptiv Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 815,702, the price of APTV is down -4.05% at $86.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Aptiv:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Aptiv, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Aptiv, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

