Warner Bros.Discovery Whale Trades For July 14

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,155,581, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $38,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $12.5 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $423.5K 1.9K 2.6K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $297.6K 1.9K 2.6K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $12.50 $89.0K 1.9K 3.9K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.50 $63.8K 9.4K 2.3K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.50 $57.9K 9.4K 1.1K

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,301,064, the price of WBD is down -4.34% at $13.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $22

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $26

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

