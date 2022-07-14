Vertex Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vertex Energy VTNR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VTNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Vertex Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $62,005, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $466,205.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $15.0 for Vertex Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $105.0K 12.2K 1.1K VTNR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $7.50 $79.8K 12.2K 228 VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $70.0K 12.2K 896 VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $69.6K 12.2K 497 VTNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $52.0K 2.4K 201

Where Is Vertex Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,054,354, the price of VTNR is down -3.88% at $9.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Vertex Energy:

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $18

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertex Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.