What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,726 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $388,744.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $40.00 $74.3K 2.4K 85 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $68.5K 565 115 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $61.8K 3.8K 216 PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $45.00 $53.8K 1.8K 22 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $39.4K 1.8K 448

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,278,146, the price of PFE is down -1.54% at $50.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

