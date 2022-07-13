This Is What Whales Are Betting On CRISPR Therapeutics

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CRISPR Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $292,586 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $461,077.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CRISPR Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CRISPR Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $69.0K 1.3K 212 CRSP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $65.00 $59.3K 761 48 CRSP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $52.9K 632 140 CRSP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $47.4K 1.3K 74 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $47.1K 263 15

Where Is CRISPR Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,046,877, the price of CRSP is up 2.85% at $81.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On CRISPR Therapeutics:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $98

Chardan Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CRISPR Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $164.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $60

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

