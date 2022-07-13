This Is What Whales Are Betting On Revlon

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Revlon REV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Revlon.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $442,921, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $55,391.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $13.0 for Revlon over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Revlon options trades today is 4037.8 with a total volume of 4,099.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Revlon's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Revlon Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $97.0K 4.1K 717 REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $5.00 $63.9K 4.1K 295 REV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $7.50 $62.5K 998 335 REV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $2.50 $55.3K 222 88 REV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $13.00 $43.4K 14.4K 152

Where Is Revlon Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,087,979, the price of REV is up 2.95% at $5.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

