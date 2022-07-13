What Are Whales Doing With Lyft

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft LYFT we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,305 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $434,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $22.5 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lyft options trades today is 4819.8 with a total volume of 19,189.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lyft's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $22.5 over the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $39.4K 2.9K 2.9K LYFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $12.50 $38.3K 4.8K 788 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $36.6K 2.9K 1.4K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $36.6K 2.9K 2.4K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $36.4K 2.9K 671

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,715,474, the price of LYFT is down -1.07% at $12.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lyft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.