JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $605,043 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $261,735.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $125.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $114.00 $70.9K 1.9K 301 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $67.9K 9.0K 258 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $120.00 $58.8K 2.4K 45 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $51.7K 3.0K 459 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $51.1K 3.0K 55

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,730,942, the price of JPM is down -2.12% at $110.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $158.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.