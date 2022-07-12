Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $220,901 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $278,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $210.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 1419.67 with a total volume of 1,545.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $107.0K 229 100 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $110.00 $70.5K 482 441 ALNY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $210.00 $57.9K 1.0K 798 ALNY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $175.00 $49.0K 1.5K 35 ALNY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $42.5K 1.5K 19

Where Is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 765,670, the price of ALNY is down -3.35% at $145.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.