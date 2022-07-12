What Are Whales Doing With Wynn Resorts

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $349,817 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $238,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.5 to $72.5 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $42.5 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $60.00 $85.8K 1.5K 100 WYNN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $49.4K 1.8K 1 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $55.00 $47.7K 446 152 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $43.0K 744 174 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $54.00 $40.8K 120 107

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,803,408, the price of WYNN is up 4.05% at $54.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Wynn Resorts:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $62

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

