Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TEVA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEVA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $459,148, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $324,918.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $7.0 for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus options trades today is 28622.6 with a total volume of 27,121.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $7.0 over the last 30 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $283.6K 132.3K 6.9K TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $4.00 $170.0K 806 500 TEVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $54.5K 132.3K 2.3K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $7.00 $49.0K 294 996 TEVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $46.5K 132.3K 7.4K

Where Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,329,646, the price of TEVA is up 3.28% at $7.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Teva Pharmaceutical Indus:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $10

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus,