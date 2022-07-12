JD.com Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $483,195, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $60,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $72.5 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $57.50 $128.0K 1.7K 404 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $62.00 $60.7K 712 8.8K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $62.50 $55.2K 540 332 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $58.76 $55.1K 6.0K 529 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $58.76 $52.5K 6.0K 636

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,498,688, the price of JD is up 1.66% at $60.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $93.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

