What Are Whales Doing With Novavax

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $231,808 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $407,088.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $165.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 546.82 with a total volume of 908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $99.0K 719 76 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $60.00 $86.2K 18 75 NVAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $165.00 $71.3K 266 8 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $47.00 $62.7K 404 30 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $54.0K 719 116

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $99.0K 719 76 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $60.00 $86.2K 18 75 NVAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $165.00 $71.3K 266 8 NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $47.00 $62.7K 404 30 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $54.0K 719 116

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,221,317, the price of NVAX is up 2.7% at $68.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Novavax, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.