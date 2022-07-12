Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TECK

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Teck Resources.

Looking at options history for Teck Resources TECK we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $157,890 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $447,174.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teck Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teck Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $95.2K 984 300 TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $26.00 $62.2K 0 450 TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $26.00 $59.2K 0 150 TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $58.1K 1.2K 189 TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $57.9K 12.9K 774

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,589,922, the price of TECK is up 1.29% at $26.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Teck Resources:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $45

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $47.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

