Exxon Mobil Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $559,928 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $411,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $95.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $83.00 $155.0K 120 1.1K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $83.00 $135.0K 120 620 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $100.7K 9.4K 132 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $96.4K 4.3K 151 XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $87.50 $65.5K 2.3K 232

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,163,889, the price of XOM is down -1.63% at $84.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $125

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

