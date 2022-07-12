McDonald's Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $355,223 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $736,709.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $280.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 1064.17 with a total volume of 1,623.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $323.9K 1.8K 164 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $280.00 $149.1K 1.2K 136 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $82.5K 1.3K 49 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $78.5K 445 141 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $280.00 $72.8K 1.2K 239

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 342,234, the price of MCD is up 0.76% at $255.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $263.

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $278

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for McDonald's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.