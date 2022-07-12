Looking At Alcoa's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alcoa AA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Alcoa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $723,015, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $42,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.5 to $55.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $275.0K 5.5K 1 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $94.8K 1.9K 75 AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.50 $82.0K 82 1.0K AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $64.5K 1.9K 200 AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $43.50 $49.1K 772 234

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 390,379, the price of AA is down -1.4% at $42.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alcoa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.