Looking At Starbucks's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $330,411 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $298,735.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $90.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $153.3K 7.3K 261 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $90.1K 4.6K 604 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $58.0K 4.6K 382 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $42.8K 59.4K 134 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $38.8K 1.7K 153

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,289,731, the price of SBUX is down -1.74% at $77.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

