What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 224 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 79 are puts, for a total amount of $5,136,270 and 145, calls, for a total amount of $8,102,396.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $480.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $290.00 $155.0K 2.1K 74 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $290.00 $142.0K 2.1K 62 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $170.00 $100.3K 2.2K 703 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $145.00 $91.2K 738 250 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $315.00 $76.9K 472 87

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,494,087, the price of META is down -4.62% at $162.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

