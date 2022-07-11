This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chevron

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $324,510 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $264,288.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $175.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 715.83 with a total volume of 2,628.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $140.00 $72.1K 95 100 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $60.7K 380 1.2K CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $141.00 $37.3K 66 492 CVX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $175.00 $36.3K 531 42 CVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $36.2K 531 20

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,975,071, the price of CVX is down -1.09% at $141.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

