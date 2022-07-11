Looking At Enphase Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $800,241 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $382,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $280.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $165.5K 223 83 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $215.00 $156.0K 105 177 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $112.4K 40 30 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $82.9K 361 64 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $79.9K 716 54

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $165.5K 223 83 ENPH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $215.00 $156.0K 105 177 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $112.4K 40 30 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $220.00 $82.9K 361 64 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $79.9K 716 54

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,682,808, the price of ENPH is down -4.16% at $207.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.