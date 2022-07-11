Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $360,756, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $383,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $315.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 197.7 with a total volume of 3,233.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $315.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $250.00 $168.0K 267 30 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $190.00 $86.0K 714 50 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $315.00 $67.0K 338 357 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $65.7K 16 768 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $315.00 $54.0K 338 267

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 624,286, the price of MDB is down -1.2% at $310.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Redburn Partners downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

