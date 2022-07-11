Looking At Veru's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Veru VERU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VERU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Veru.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 91%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,750, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $529,720.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $19.0 for Veru over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Veru options trades today is 3496.67 with a total volume of 28,196.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Veru's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $19.0 over the last 30 days.

Veru Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VERU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $103.4K 9.6K 6.3K VERU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $91.3K 9.6K 4.7K VERU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $12.50 $85.0K 3.5K 571 VERU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $12.50 $61.6K 3.5K 2.1K VERU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $12.50 $52.4K 3.5K 1.6K

Where Is Veru Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,055,186, the price of VERU is up 8.18% at $14.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Veru, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.