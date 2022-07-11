Looking At Boston Beer Co's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boston Beer Co SAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Boston Beer Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $334,410, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $227,490.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $310.0 to $340.0 for Boston Beer Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boston Beer Co options trades today is 69.86 with a total volume of 392.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boston Beer Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $310.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Boston Beer Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $340.00 $92.4K 43 30 SAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $65.9K 75 41 SAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $320.00 $45.1K 63 10 SAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $42.9K 19 10 SAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $41.7K 19 35

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $340.00 $92.4K 43 30 SAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $320.00 $65.9K 75 41 SAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $320.00 $45.1K 63 10 SAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $42.9K 19 10 SAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $41.7K 19 35

Where Is Boston Beer Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 74,189, the price of SAM is down -2.73% at $308.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Boston Beer Co:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boston Beer Co, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $328

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $340

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $318

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $331

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boston Beer Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.