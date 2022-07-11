Qualcomm Whale Trades For July 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Qualcomm QCOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $416,605, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $791,728.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $170.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 1243.89 with a total volume of 1,153.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $153.2K 119 26 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $145.00 $109.0K 1.1K 0 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $145.00 $78.6K 1.2K 26 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $71.1K 2.0K 26 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $70.3K 369 0

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,432,468, the price of QCOM is down -1.95% at $133.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

