Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 166 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was BHP Group BHP .

. Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. AMTD IDEA Group AMTD 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 12.49% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 12.49% to reach a new 52-week low. Glatfelter GLT 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.08% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Monday are as follows:

Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock hit a yearly low of $65.15. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.15. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Wipro WIT stock hit $5.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.

stock hit $5.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%. Fomento Economico FMX stock hit $59.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%.

stock hit $59.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.37%. Boston Properties BXP shares set a new 52-week low of $86.95. The stock traded down 2.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $86.95. The stock traded down 2.05%. Liberty Global LBTYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.52 and moving down 2.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.52 and moving down 2.6%. Vail Resorts MTN shares reached a new 52-week low of $208.14 on Monday morning, moving down 3.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $208.14 on Monday morning, moving down 3.18%. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.26. Shares traded down 5.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $32.26. Shares traded down 5.62%. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA shares moved down 3.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.09, drifting down 3.97%.

shares moved down 3.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.09, drifting down 3.97%. AGCO AGCO stock hit a yearly low of $93.19. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $93.19. The stock was down 3.34% for the day. Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.80.

shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.80. Stifel Financial SF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $54.12 and moving down 2.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $54.12 and moving down 2.78%. Houlihan Lokey HLI stock set a new 52-week low of $75.48 on Monday, moving down 4.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $75.48 on Monday, moving down 4.85%. Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.89.

shares were down 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.89. Nuvei NVEI shares were down 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.57.

shares were down 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.57. Lyft LYFT stock drifted down 5.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.53.

stock drifted down 5.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.53. Grupo Televisa TV shares set a new 52-week low of $7.59. The stock traded down 3.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.59. The stock traded down 3.44%. Light & Wonder LNW stock hit $43.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.01%.

stock hit $43.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.01%. Cousins Props CUZ stock hit $27.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.55%.

stock hit $27.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.55%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%. Douglas Emmett DEI shares set a new yearly low of $21.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Intl Game Tech IGT stock hit a yearly low of $16.76. The stock was down 4.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.76. The stock was down 4.45% for the day. Helen Of Troy HELE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $143.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $143.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.82%. IHS Holding IHS stock hit $8.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%.

stock hit $8.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%. JetBlue Airways JBLU shares made a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Monday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.96 on Monday. The stock was down 2.25% for the day. TripAdvisor TRIP shares moved down 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.33, drifting down 3.93%.

shares moved down 3.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.33, drifting down 3.93%. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.92. Shares traded down 2.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $13.92. Shares traded down 2.68%. Virtu Financial VIRT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.13 and moving down 2.12%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $22.13 and moving down 2.12%. WD-40 WDFC stock set a new 52-week low of $170.00 on Monday, moving down 1.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $170.00 on Monday, moving down 1.72%. United Breweries Co CCU stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.89.

stock drifted down 2.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.89. Herbalife Nutrition HLF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.44 and moving down 4.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $19.44 and moving down 4.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares hit a yearly low of $14.37. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.37. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $22.52. Shares traded down 2.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $22.52. Shares traded down 2.41%. Red Rock Resorts RRR stock set a new 52-week low of $30.98 on Monday, moving down 4.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.98 on Monday, moving down 4.1%. Nutex Health NUTX shares fell to $2.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.62%.

shares fell to $2.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.62%. Trinity Industries TRN stock set a new 52-week low of $21.92 on Monday, moving down 1.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.92 on Monday, moving down 1.21%. Telecom Argentina TEO shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.16.

shares were down 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.16. Centerra Gold CGAU shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Monday morning, moving up 2.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.93 on Monday morning, moving up 2.34%. Washington REIT WRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.13. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.13. The stock was down 1.17% on the session. Manchester United MANU shares set a new yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Madison Square Garden MSGE shares made a new 52-week low of $49.26 on Monday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $49.26 on Monday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day. Brookfield Business BBUC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.74%. Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.00. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.00. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. Embraer ERJ shares hit a yearly low of $8.14. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.14. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Qurate Retail QRTEB shares set a new yearly low of $3.52 this morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.52 this morning. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. Paysafe PSFE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.79. The stock traded down 3.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.79. The stock traded down 3.29%. AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK stock hit $17.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%.

stock hit $17.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock set a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Monday, moving down 7.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.21 on Monday, moving down 7.3%. Open Lending LPRO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares moved down 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.90, drifting down 0.25%.

shares moved down 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.90, drifting down 0.25%. Membership Collective MCG stock drifted down 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72.

stock drifted down 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72. Himax Technologies HIMX shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. Golden Entertainment GDEN shares fell to $37.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.

shares fell to $37.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%. First Foundation FFWM shares made a new 52-week low of $19.33 on Monday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.33 on Monday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. Mativ Holdings MATV shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.17.

shares were down 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.17. Magnite MGNI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.08%. Controladora Vuela VLRS shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.23%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.23%. Canopy Gwth CGC shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 8.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 8.21% on the session. Hudbay Minerals HBM shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was down 5.63% on the session. Qurate Retail QRTEA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.28 and moving down 5.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.28 and moving down 5.94%. Matthews International MATW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.26 and moving down 1.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $27.26 and moving down 1.51%. Afya AFYA shares made a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Monday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.06 on Monday. The stock was down 5.49% for the day. Cimpress CMPR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $30.27 and moving down 5.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $30.27 and moving down 5.39%. SiriusPoint SPNT shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday morning, moving down 6.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Monday morning, moving down 6.77%. Brookdale Senior Living BKD stock set a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Monday, moving down 5.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Monday, moving down 5.43%. Nexa Res NEXA stock drifted down 6.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.53.

stock drifted down 6.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.53. Gorman-Rupp GRC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. New Gold NGD shares fell to $1.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%.

shares fell to $1.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%. World Acceptance WRLD stock hit $101.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.56%.

stock hit $101.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.56%. Orion Office REIT ONL stock hit $10.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%.

stock hit $10.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.86%. Cardlytics CDLX shares moved down 11.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.63, drifting down 11.41%.

shares moved down 11.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.63, drifting down 11.41%. Youdao DAO stock hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 5.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 5.65% for the day. Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH shares moved down 2.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.64, drifting down 2.73%.

shares moved down 2.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.64, drifting down 2.73%. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock drifted down 8.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68.

stock drifted down 8.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. Perella Weinberg PWP shares hit a yearly low of $5.47. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.47. The stock was down 5.4% on the session. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock hit a yearly low of $6.05. The stock was down 9.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.05. The stock was down 9.12% for the day. BJ's Restaurants BJRI shares moved down 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.40, drifting down 1.92%.

shares moved down 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.40, drifting down 1.92%. Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.00. Shares traded down 9.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.00. Shares traded down 9.14%. Diversified Healthcare DHC shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded down 2.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded down 2.81%. AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday. The stock was down 12.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Monday. The stock was down 12.49% for the day. Franklin Street Props FSP shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Gannett Co GCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.67%. Tredegar TG stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80.

stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.80. Global Business Travel GBTG stock hit a yearly low of $5.79. The stock was down 3.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.79. The stock was down 3.74% for the day. Pennant Gr PNTG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.34 and moving down 6.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.34 and moving down 6.53%. Groupon GRPN shares hit a yearly low of $9.98. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.98. The stock was down 5.21% on the session. Glatfelter GLT shares moved up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.39, drifting up 0.08%.

shares moved up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.39, drifting up 0.08%. Aviat Networks AVNW stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.88. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.88. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.31 and moving down 1.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.31 and moving down 1.37%. Quotient Technology QUOT shares moved down 5.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 5.12%.

shares moved down 5.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.85, drifting down 5.12%. Root ROOT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.96%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.96%. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares hit a yearly low of $13.88. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.88. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. REE Automotive REE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 3.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 3.33%. Inspired Entertainment INSE stock hit a yearly low of $7.97. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.97. The stock was down 3.26% for the day. Sculptor Cap SCU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. TMC Metals TMC stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 7.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 7.33% for the day. National Bankshares NKSH shares made a new 52-week low of $31.10 on Monday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $31.10 on Monday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Blackstone Senior BSL stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.99.

stock drifted down 0.82% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.99. Perpetua Resources PPTA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Monday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Monday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day. First Savings Financial FSFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.36. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.36. The stock was down 1.02% on the session. Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock drifted up 1.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84.

stock drifted up 1.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. Tile Shop Holdings TTSH shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded down 3.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded down 3.47%. Quad/Graphics QUAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.01%. Greenhill & Co GHL shares fell to $7.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.75%.

shares fell to $7.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.75%. Vizsla Silver VZLA stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 4.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 4.59% for the day. Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock hit $1.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.48%.

stock hit $1.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.48%. 1847 Goedeker GOED shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.18. The stock was down 3.32% on the session. American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares moved down 2.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08, drifting down 2.97%.

shares moved down 2.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.08, drifting down 2.97%. Express EXPR shares moved down 5.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 5.05%.

shares moved down 5.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 5.05%. Hyperfine HYPR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock traded down 4.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock traded down 4.03%. StarTek SRT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded up 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded up 0.31%. AstroNova ALOT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.26. The stock traded down 1.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.26. The stock traded down 1.78%. Voya Asia Pacific High IAE shares hit a yearly low of $6.61. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.61. The stock was down 1.34% on the session. Mesa Air Group MESA shares moved down 3.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 3.05%.

shares moved down 3.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.05, drifting down 3.05%. Vapotherm VAPO shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 7.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 7.63% on the session. Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH stock hit $4.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.94%.

stock hit $4.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.94%. Better Choice Co BTTR shares fell to $1.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.02%.

shares fell to $1.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.02%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.70. Shares traded down 3.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.70. Shares traded down 3.62%. Geospace Technologies GEOS shares set a new yearly low of $4.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Cryo-Cell International CCEL shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded down 0.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded down 0.87%. Agrify AGFY shares fell to $1.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.45%.

shares fell to $1.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.45%. Nemaura Medical NMRD stock hit a yearly low of $1.91. The stock was down 7.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.91. The stock was down 7.28% for the day. Exela Technologies XELA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 4.21%. MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Monday. The stock was down 5.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Monday. The stock was down 5.3% for the day. Biomerica BMRA stock drifted up 0.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.64.

stock drifted up 0.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.64. GreenBox POS GBOX shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84.

shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.84. Biofrontera BFRI stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 1.91% for the day. Globus Maritime GLBS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving down 3.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving down 3.09%. Reliance Global Group RELI shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.73.

shares were down 3.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.73. Bon Natural Life BON stock set a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday, moving down 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Monday, moving down 0.82%. Heart Test Laboratories HSCS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday morning, moving down 3.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday morning, moving down 3.94%. Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT stock hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

