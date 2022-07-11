Carvana Whale Trades For July 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana CVNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $998,374, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $201,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $330.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 696.86 with a total volume of 1,974.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $330.00 $183.5K 0 6 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $180.6K 1.4K 252 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $132.8K 1.4K 414 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $125.4K 197 110 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $40.00 $52.5K 167 40

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,459,460, the price of CVNA is down -7.98% at $23.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carvana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.