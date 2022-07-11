Beyond Meat Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $299,835 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $121,592.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $60.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $66.3K 1.1K 61 BYND CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $45.6K 214 295 BYND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $40.9K 300 2 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $35.9K 1.1K 61 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $45.00 $33.5K 300 54

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 442,793, the price of BYND is down -4.79% at $30.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

