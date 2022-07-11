MicroStrategy Whale Trades For July 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $465,104, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $26,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $270.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 260.8 with a total volume of 561.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $270.00 $71.0K 249 24 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $100.00 $64.5K 611 201 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $46.5K 403 103 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $225.00 $42.1K 58 23 MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $150.00 $40.3K 151 83

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 152,246, the price of MSTR is down -8.64% at $202.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

