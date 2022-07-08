This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bath & Body Works

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Bath & Body Works BBWI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBWI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Bath & Body Works.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 85% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,770, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $730,200..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $31.0 for Bath & Body Works over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bath & Body Works's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bath & Body Works's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

Bath & Body Works Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $120.9K 59 594 BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $74.1K 59 1.1K BBWI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $62.0K 276 0 BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $58.5K 59 1.2K BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $55.9K 59 157

Where Is Bath & Body Works Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,277,028, the price of BBWI is down -1.71% at $27.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Bath & Body Works:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bath & Body Works, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $58

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bath & Body Works, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.