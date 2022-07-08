Looking At SoFi Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SoFi Technologies SOFI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $237,300, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $264,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.5 to $25.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 16516.18 with a total volume of 30,130.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $76.5K 63.6K 8.5K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $6.50 $64.8K 5.3K 6.6K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $44.0K 26.6K 9.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $9.00 $43.2K 7.3K 1.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $5.50 $41.6K 7.2K 1.5K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $76.5K 63.6K 8.5K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $6.50 $64.8K 5.3K 6.6K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $44.0K 26.6K 9.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $9.00 $43.2K 7.3K 1.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $5.50 $41.6K 7.2K 1.5K

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 24,338,514, the price of SOFI is down -0.72% at $6.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.