Looking At Riot Blockchain's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,098,080 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $212,677.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $35.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $922.7K 1.0K 369 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $67.1K 1.0K 392 RIOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $49.4K 3.2K 50 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $1.00 $46.5K 7 300 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $1.00 $45.3K 7 400

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $922.7K 1.0K 369 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $35.00 $67.1K 1.0K 392 RIOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $49.4K 3.2K 50 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $1.00 $46.5K 7 300 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $1.00 $45.3K 7 400

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 27,016,707, the price of RIOT is up 3.5% at $5.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

Compass Point upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $14

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $42

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Riot Blockchain, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.