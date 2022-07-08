Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ESTC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Elastic ESTC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ESTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Elastic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,180, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $713,747..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $80.0 for Elastic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Elastic options trades today is 386.5 with a total volume of 6,185.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Elastic's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Elastic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ESTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $117.1K 660 165 ESTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $80.00 $113.6K 660 573 ESTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $109.5K 660 1.3K ESTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $102.2K 660 911 ESTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $73.0K 660 1.0K

Where Is Elastic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 775,384, the price of ESTC is down -1.07% at $78.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Elastic:

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Elastic, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.