This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alcoa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $534,790 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $295,969.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $65.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 1886.57 with a total volume of 2,342.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $276.6K 707 182 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $40.00 $105.0K 478 700 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $28.00 $104.4K 4.0K 600 AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $40.00 $76.8K 478 145 AA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $40.00 $48.0K 478 300

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,950,476, the price of AA is down -0.74% at $45.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

