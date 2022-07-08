Looking At Clarus's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Clarus CLAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Clarus.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,358, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $942,926..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $22.5 for Clarus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Clarus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Clarus's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Clarus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $22.50 $215.0K 33.0K 829 CLAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $22.50 $215.0K 33.0K 1.6K CLAR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $15.00 $97.0K 348 169 CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $96.9K 2.1K 978 CLAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $22.50 $67.5K 33.0K 187

Where Is Clarus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 805,798, the price of CLAR is up 2.13% at $21.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

