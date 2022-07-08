What Are Whales Doing With Expedia Group

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Expedia Group EXPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EXPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Expedia Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $75,221, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $485,061.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $115.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $105.00 $132.6K 119 1.5K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $95.00 $81.0K 21 122 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $62.3K 2.9K 76 EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $115.00 $41.2K 57 20 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $34.0K 529 0

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,355,951, the price of EXPE is down -1.3% at $95.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

