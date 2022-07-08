JinkoSolar Holding Co Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Looking at options history for JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $200,220 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $633,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $95.0 for JinkoSolar Holding Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JinkoSolar Holding Co options trades today is 154.0 with a total volume of 1,000.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JinkoSolar Holding Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $148.8K 133 80 JKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $118.5K 386 177 JKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $110.8K 81 226 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $88.5K 81 163 JKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $84.0K 386 50

Where Is JinkoSolar Holding Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,261,563, the price of JKS is up 1.25% at $75.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

