Looking At Teck Resources's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teck Resources TECK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Teck Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $330,942, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,740,907.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $32.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teck Resources options trades today is 1125.29 with a total volume of 27,380.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teck Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $404.7K 5.8K 6.7K TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $26.00 $284.7K 39 850 TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $227.7K 5.8K 3.2K TECK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $27.00 $222.0K 169 300 TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $26.00 $195.5K 39 2.5K

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,600,011, the price of TECK is down -3.79% at $27.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Teck Resources:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $45

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Teck Resources, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.