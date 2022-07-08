What Are Whales Doing With Clovis Oncology

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Clovis Oncology.

Looking at options history for Clovis Oncology CLVS we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $139,558 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $728,184.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $4.0 for Clovis Oncology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Clovis Oncology options trades today is 14845.71 with a total volume of 141,789.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Clovis Oncology's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $4.0 over the last 30 days.

Clovis Oncology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $3.50 $150.0K 20.8K 15.9K CLVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $3.00 $120.8K 50.4K 20.6K CLVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $3.00 $66.7K 50.4K 17.8K CLVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $3.50 $66.6K 20.8K 13.6K CLVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $2.50 $58.0K 10.4K 10.0K

Where Is Clovis Oncology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 77,947,083, the price of CLVS is up 30.88% at $2.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

