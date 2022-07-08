Peloton Interactive Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Peloton Interactive PTON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PTON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Peloton Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,398,591, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $97,177.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $15.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $252.6K 2.3K 947 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $187.6K 2.3K 404 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $15.00 $181.4K 2.3K 1.3K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $145.5K 171 703 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $15.00 $113.4K 171 403

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,495,493, the price of PTON is down -3.43% at $10.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

